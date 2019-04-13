PlatonCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $484,893.00 (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, PlatonCoin has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlatonCoin has a market cap of $484,893.00 and approximately $1.47 million worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatonCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00004172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00363615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019846 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002265 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.47 or 0.01388829 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00219277 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00001627 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005898 BTC.

PlatonCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,293,358 tokens. The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com . PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance

PlatonCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatonCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

