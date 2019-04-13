Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Capital One Financial Corp.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.32. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s FY2019 earnings at $12.11 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wedbush cut shares of Capital One Financial to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $87.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $101.26.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,928 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $247,533.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 41.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 944,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,195,000 after buying an additional 276,570 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 71.9% during the first quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 57,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 24,207 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 115.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

