Physicians Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 1,675 NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total value of $2,583,486.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,077,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,779,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,029 shares of company stock worth $3,678,385 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Nomura started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.46.

NVDA stock opened at $190.01 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $292.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. NVIDIA had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

