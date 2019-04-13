PHX Energy Services (PHX) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at Cormark

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for PHX Energy Services’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of PHX Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

TSE PHX opened at C$3.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.66 million and a PE ratio of -10.27. PHX Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.90 and a 52 week high of C$3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.95.

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It also offers Web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services.

