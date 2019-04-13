Phoenix New Media (FENG) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Phoenix New Media from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Shares of FENG stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $329.88 million, a P/E ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 2.47.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $58.07 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. Research analysts expect that Phoenix New Media will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Phoenix New Media by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 66,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Phoenix New Media by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phoenix New Media by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 82,010 shares in the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

