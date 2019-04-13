PGGM Investments Purchases 40,000 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

PGGM Investments boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 37.7% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 20.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 328,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,205,000 after acquiring an additional 55,890 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.2% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 27.3% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 32,609.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 27,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In other news, Director Alexandar Navab, Jr. acquired 5,075 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.22 per share, with a total value of $544,141.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at $544,141.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 34,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $3,656,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 282,842 shares of company stock valued at $30,621,347. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $93.87 and a 1-year high of $115.56.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.54 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.81.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “PGGM Investments Purchases 40,000 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/pggm-investments-purchases-40000-shares-of-fidelity-national-information-servcs-inc-fis.html.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.