PGGM Investments Invests $3.67 Million in Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Stock

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its stake in Comerica by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other news, insider Peter William Guilfoile sold 2,922 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $240,363.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul R. Obermeyer sold 8,200 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $711,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,565 shares of company stock worth $1,603,348. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

CMA opened at $80.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $101.05.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.43 million. Comerica had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Comerica’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/pggm-investments-invests-3-67-million-in-comerica-incorporated-cma-stock.html.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.