PG&E (PCG) Getting Neutral Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about PG&E (NYSE:PCG) has been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. PG&E earned a news impact score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded PG&E from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.12.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $23.08 on Friday. PG&E has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of -0.37.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 40.80%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

