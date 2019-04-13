Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 29,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.61.

In other news, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 149,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $6,513,033.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 390,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,988,724.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $642,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,493.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 332,526 shares of company stock valued at $14,346,539 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/pfizer-inc-pfe-shares-bought-by-pfg-advisors.html.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.