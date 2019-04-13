Pfenex Inc (PFNX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73,810 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Pfenex were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfenex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pfenex by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfenex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 80,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfenex by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pfenex by 678.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 78,563 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pfenex alerts:

Pfenex stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Pfenex Inc has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $8.42.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pfenex Inc (PFNX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/pfenex-inc-pfnx-shares-sold-by-two-sigma-investments-lp.html.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.