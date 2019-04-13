PetroDollar (XPD) Market Capitalization Tops $999,550.00

PetroDollar (CURRENCY:XPD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. One PetroDollar coin can now be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. PetroDollar has a total market capitalization of $999,550.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PetroDollar has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Version (V) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About PetroDollar

XPD is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2014. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar

PetroDollar Coin Trading

PetroDollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PetroDollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PetroDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

