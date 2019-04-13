Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) Receives $32.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, February 15th.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $98,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $685,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,161 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,853 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,168 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 31.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 101,364 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,431 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,288 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $135,176,000 after purchasing an additional 144,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $27.96. 90,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,693. Perficient has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.56 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.35 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Perficient will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

