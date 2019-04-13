Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.9% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $172.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

In related news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $6,316,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at $34,437,459.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $219,982.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,082.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,753 shares of company stock valued at $21,218,220 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $197.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $133.53 and a 12 month high of $198.19. The firm has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.06%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

