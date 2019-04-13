PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) is Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s 10th Largest Position

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $51,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,706,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,383,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 119,706,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,383,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,826,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,601,611,000 after acquiring an additional 974,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3,272,537.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,930,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,851,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,963,000 after acquiring an additional 193,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.79.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $122.23 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 69.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

In other news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $1,524,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,599,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

