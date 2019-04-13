Peony (PNY) Hits Market Capitalization of $16,965.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Peony has a market cap of $16,965.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. In the last week, Peony has traded down 45.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000111 BTC.

AllSafe (SAFE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000352 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 458,393 coins and its circulating supply is 337,180 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

