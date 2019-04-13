Pembroke Management LTD Takes Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,867 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $62.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.13). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.564 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pembroke Management LTD Takes Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/pembroke-management-ltd-takes-position-in-toronto-dominion-bank-td.html.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.