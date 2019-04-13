Peabody Energy (BTU) vs. Westmoreland Resource Partners (WMLPQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) and Westmoreland Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:WMLPQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Peabody Energy has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westmoreland Resource Partners has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Peabody Energy and Westmoreland Resource Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peabody Energy $5.58 billion 0.56 $646.90 million $3.15 9.19 Westmoreland Resource Partners $271.04 million 0.00 -$139.18 million N/A N/A

Peabody Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Westmoreland Resource Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Peabody Energy and Westmoreland Resource Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peabody Energy 0 3 5 0 2.63 Westmoreland Resource Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Peabody Energy presently has a consensus price target of $38.43, suggesting a potential upside of 32.74%. Given Peabody Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Peabody Energy is more favorable than Westmoreland Resource Partners.

Dividends

Peabody Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Westmoreland Resource Partners does not pay a dividend. Peabody Energy pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Peabody Energy and Westmoreland Resource Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peabody Energy 11.73% 14.57% 6.60% Westmoreland Resource Partners -51.35% N/A -53.65%

Summary

Peabody Energy beats Westmoreland Resource Partners on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It owns interests in 23 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services, which involves financial derivative contracts and physical contracts. As of December 31, 2017, it had 5.2 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 600,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. On April 13, 2016, Peabody Energy Corporation and its subsidiaries filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Westmoreland Resource Partners Company Profile

Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets thermal coal in the United States. The company also produces surface mined coal. It operates 1 surface mine in Wyoming; and 4 active mining complexes in Ohio comprising 13 surface mines. The company markets its coal to electric utilities with coal-fired power plants under coal sales contracts; and electric cooperatives, municipalities, and industrial customers in Wyoming, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia. Westmoreland Resources GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Oxford Resource Partners, LP and changed its name to Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP in January 2015. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP is a subsidiary of Westmoreland Coal Company. On October 9, 2018, Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. It is in joint administration with Westmoreland Coal Company.

