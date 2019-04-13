Patientory Reaches One Day Volume of $34,102.00 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Patientory has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Patientory has a market cap of $1.33 million and $34,102.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory token can currently be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Bittrex and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00367713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019790 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.01376071 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00218511 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006164 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

