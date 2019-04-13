Panhandle Oil and Gas (PHX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Panhandle Royalty Company is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and management of mineral properties and the exploration for and development of oil and gas properties, principally involving wells located on the Company’s mineral interests. Panhandle and its wholly owned subsidiary, Wood Oil Company, mineral properties and other oil and gas interests are located primarily in Oklahoma New Mexico, Texas, and twenty other states. “

Get Panhandle Oil and Gas alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

NYSE PHX opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.36 million, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 million. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 30.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Raphael D’amico acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $49,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,165,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 30,373 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 710,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 1,818.9% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 295,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 280,245 shares during the last quarter. 60.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Panhandle Oil and Gas (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.