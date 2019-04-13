Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $270.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Palo Alto is benefiting from healthy demand environment, product launches and increasing adoption of its next-generation security platforms. Revenue growth seems to be steady, aided by strength across all its geographical regions and business segments. Also, customer wins coupled with expansion of the existing customer base are other positives. We believe that the company’s acquisitions synergies will also boost revenues, going forward. Further, the strategic partnerships with the likes of VMware, Splunk and Citrix, bode well. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, a volatile spending environment and competition from peers remain concerns.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.60.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $244.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of -444.84, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $160.08 and a 52-week high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $8,654,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Rene Bonvanie sold 9,330 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,866,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,374 shares of company stock worth $58,037,679. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $163,001,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,273.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 428,421 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,506,000 after acquiring an additional 415,721 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 326,709 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after acquiring an additional 264,384 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $44,262,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,470.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 203,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,320,000 after acquiring an additional 197,751 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

