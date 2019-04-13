Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Palo Alto Networks worth $20,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $163,001,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 428,421 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,506,000 after buying an additional 415,721 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 424.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 326,709 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after buying an additional 264,384 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,262,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3,470.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 203,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,320,000 after purchasing an additional 197,751 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.60.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $1,090,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,612,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean Compeau sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $300,045.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,078.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,374 shares of company stock valued at $58,037,679. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $244.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of -444.84, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $160.08 and a 12 month high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

