Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Position Increased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 864 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 83,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 23,375.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $1,090,665.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 303,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,612,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean Compeau sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $300,045.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,078.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,374 shares of company stock worth $58,037,679. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW opened at $244.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $160.08 and a twelve month high of $260.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of -444.84, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Northland Securities cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.60.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

