Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,709 Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,709 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1,660.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $4,629,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,229.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.66, for a total value of $4,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,381,736.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,820 shares of company stock valued at $34,419,006. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $267.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $247.77 and a 12-month high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.93. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 119.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Cowen set a $200.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Barclays set a $192.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a $437.00 target price (up from $418.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Bank of America set a $225.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

