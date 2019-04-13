Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Stake Increased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 170.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $19,103,000. CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $1,328,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $2,715,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $51,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $80.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $51.42 and a 52 week high of $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 166,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,171,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $305,255.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,780 shares in the company, valued at $385,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,928 shares of company stock worth $6,771,979. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Stake Increased by North Star Investment Management Corp.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/oshkosh-corp-osk-stake-increased-by-north-star-investment-management-corp.html.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.