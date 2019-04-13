Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO)’s share price was up 16% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 79,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 87,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00.

Get Oroco Resource alerts:

In other Oroco Resource news, Director Stephen Martin Leahy purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,295,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$375,550.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Oroco Resource (OCO) Trading Up 16%” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/oroco-resource-oco-trading-up-16.html.

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Oroco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oroco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.