OrganiGram (OGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 15th. Analysts expect OrganiGram to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.87 million.

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$9.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 14.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.38. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$3.58 and a twelve month high of C$10.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.34.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$10.00 target price on OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Cormark increased their target price on OrganiGram from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Pi Financial increased their target price on OrganiGram from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on OrganiGram from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

