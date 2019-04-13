O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $406.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $217.64 and a 1 year high of $409.33.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 318.99% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.71.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.37, for a total value of $18,718,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,679,219.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad W. Beckham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.71, for a total transaction of $1,853,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,852.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,273 shares of company stock valued at $44,907,567. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

