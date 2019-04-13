Oppenheimer Increases Roper Technologies (ROP) Price Target to $375.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $316.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $371.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $336.11.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $351.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $245.59 and a fifty-two week high of $351.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.62, for a total transaction of $2,660,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,198.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.13, for a total transaction of $574,227.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,741,285.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $8,115,760. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

