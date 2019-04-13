Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for InVitae Corp (NVTA)

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InVitae in a research note issued on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.49). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for InVitae’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVTA. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on InVitae in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of InVitae in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price objective on InVitae from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of NVTA opened at $26.14 on Thursday. InVitae has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 88.93% and a negative net margin of 87.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,009,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InVitae by 497.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 622,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 518,499 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InVitae by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 439,916 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,372,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InVitae by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,351,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after acquiring an additional 321,241 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $91,233.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $57,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,650 shares of company stock worth $858,883 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

