Ophir Energy (OPHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ophir Energy in a report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Ophir Energy in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 61.36 ($0.80).

Get Ophir Energy alerts:

LON:OPHR opened at GBX 57.10 ($0.75) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. Ophir Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 31.65 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 68.30 ($0.89).

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ophir Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ophir Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.