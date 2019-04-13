Onix Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last Week (ONX)

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Onix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Onix has a total market cap of $32,702.00 and $75.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Onix has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Onix alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00014700 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Onix Coin Profile

Onix is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. Onix’s official website is www.onixcoin.com . The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Onix Coin Trading

Onix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Onix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Onix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.