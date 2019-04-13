onG.social (ONG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,478.00

onG.social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One onG.social token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and IDEX. onG.social has a total market cap of $832,627.00 and $16,478.00 worth of onG.social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, onG.social has traded down 20.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00363989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002258 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.01384881 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00218281 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001635 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005983 BTC.

onG.social Profile

onG.social launched on June 17th, 2017. onG.social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,594,319 tokens. onG.social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The Reddit community for onG.social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . onG.social’s official website is somee.social . onG.social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social

Buying and Selling onG.social

onG.social can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as onG.social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade onG.social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase onG.social using one of the exchanges listed above.

