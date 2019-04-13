ON Semiconductor (ON) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.82.

Shares of ON stock opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.03. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.16.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 10.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,006.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $600,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,491,900. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $76,075,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,917.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,275 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5,103.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,121,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,741,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 5,320,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

