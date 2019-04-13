Omega Flex (OFLX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFLX traded up $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.87. 4,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,682. Omega Flex has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.12 million, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.87 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 18.59%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

