Office Depot (ODP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Shares of Office Depot have declined and underperformed the industry in a month. The stock got hurt following management’s cautionary statement on lower-than-expected operating performance at the CompuCom division. It also added that the segment’s muted performance will have a direct bearing on total revenues and operating income during the first quarter of 2019. Management now envisions first-quarter revenue to be approximately $2.76 billion, down more than 2% from the year-ago period. The company also forecast adjusted operating income of approximately $65 million, including an operating loss of about $15 million for CompuCom division and down from $93 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Weaker-than-anticipated revenues from existing customer projects and less-than-proportionate fall in related expenses compelled management to project an operating loss for the division in the first quarter of 2019.”
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Office Depot in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Office Depot from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Office Depot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Depot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.92.
Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Office Depot had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Office Depot will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Office Depot’s payout ratio is 28.57%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Office Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Office Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Office Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Office Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Office Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
About Office Depot
Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.
