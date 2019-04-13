Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.81

Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 1218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ocean Power Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 232.57% and a negative net margin of 1,962.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

