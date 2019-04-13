Observer Hits Market Cap of $3.85 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Observer has a total market cap of $3.85 million and $296,393.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Observer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00363813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002274 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.01368045 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00217542 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00001650 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005984 BTC.

About Observer

Observer’s total supply is 11,286,112,539 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,928,788 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

