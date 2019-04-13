NuWave Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Infosys Ltd (INFY)

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Infosys by 1,119,378.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,065,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,449,000 after buying an additional 34,062,676 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,652,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 166.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,932,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,416,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705,434 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 140.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,803,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Infosys by 1,365.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,227,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. Infosys Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Infosys had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

