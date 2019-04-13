NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $195,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Stock

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

TXN stock opened at $116.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $107.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $118.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 3,953 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $402,731.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,683.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,165 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $554,204.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,050.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,536,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

