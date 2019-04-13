NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $101,000 Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 718.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,484,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,778,000 after acquiring an additional 234,246 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,068,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,122,000 after buying an additional 445,153 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,820,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,843,000 after buying an additional 141,689 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,998,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,836,000 after buying an additional 624,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,667,000 after buying an additional 156,318 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XEC opened at $70.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Cimarex Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.91.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $624.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.20 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.73%.

XEC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.16.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $508,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

