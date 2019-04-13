NULS (NULS) Market Cap Tops $56.03 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. NULS has a market capitalization of $56.03 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NULS has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One NULS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00015968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Binance, Kucoin and ChaoEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00362646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019860 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002261 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.51 or 0.01390103 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00219497 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00001616 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005927 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 103,775,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,180,527 tokens. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ChaoEX, Kucoin, OKEx, Bit-Z, CoinBene, Binance and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

