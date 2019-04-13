Novocure Ltd (NVCR) Director Gabriel Leung Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $229,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gabriel Leung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Novocure alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $241,550.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Gabriel Leung sold 25,000 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $1,375,250.00.

On Monday, February 11th, Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $247,950.00.

On Friday, January 25th, Gabriel Leung sold 20,000 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 16th, Gabriel Leung sold 20,000 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00.

NVCR stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.66. 366,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Novocure Ltd has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $56.67.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Novocure had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Novocure during the 3rd quarter worth $1,323,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novocure during the 3rd quarter worth $1,609,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Novocure by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 545,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,247,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Novocure by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novocure by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/novocure-ltd-nvcr-director-gabriel-leung-sells-5000-shares-of-stock.html.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. operates as an oncology company. It enages in developing its propriety technoclogy, Tumor Treating Fields, which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cancer cell division, inhibiting tumor growth, and causing affected cancer cells to die. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.