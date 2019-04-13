Norway Savings Bank Has $181,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Norway Savings Bank cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $100.57 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $84.62 and a 12 month high of $102.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8712 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

