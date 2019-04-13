Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $890,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,763,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,229,000 after buying an additional 1,274,920 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $146,667,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,182,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,043,000 after buying an additional 812,954 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $84,322,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,249,000 after buying an additional 310,248 shares during the period.

VB opened at $157.78 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $123.80 and a 52 week high of $166.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

