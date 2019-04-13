Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $59,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 8,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $500,114.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,640.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $796,262.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

