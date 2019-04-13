Northview Apartment REIT (NVU.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.39.

NVU.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northview Apartment REIT from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Northview Apartment REIT from C$28.00 to C$29.50 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Northview Apartment REIT from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Northview Apartment REIT from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a C$28.50 price objective on shares of Northview Apartment REIT in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NVU.UN stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 86,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,692. Northview Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$20.30 and a 12-month high of C$26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.40.

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

