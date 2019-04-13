Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of MGP Ingredients worth $10,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,621,000 after buying an additional 50,807 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,336,000 after buying an additional 63,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,632,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 818,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,632,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 332,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 60,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $410,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,763.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $120,201.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGPI stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.13. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.56.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $104.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.43%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/northern-trust-corp-lowers-stake-in-mgp-ingredients-inc-mgpi.html.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.