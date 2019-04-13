Northern Trust Corp Has $9.97 Million Holdings in Spotify (SPOT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) by 763.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,671 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Spotify were worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Spotify by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Spotify by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Spotify by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Spotify to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Spotify from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.43.

SPOT opened at $144.95 on Friday. Spotify has a 12 month low of $103.29 and a 12 month high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Spotify Profile

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

