Northern Trust Corp Has $9.78 Million Holdings in Chase Co. (CCF)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.04% of Chase worth $9,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chase in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 49.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 29.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 565,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,889,000 after buying an additional 127,362 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chase in the third quarter valued at $1,597,000.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chase from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Chase stock opened at $91.76 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $80.51 and a 12-month high of $131.70.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

