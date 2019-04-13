Northern Star Resources (NESRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Northern Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Northern Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Star Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Northern Star Resources alerts:

NESRF stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. Northern Star Resources has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $7.02.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.